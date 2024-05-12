Acharya Mahasramanaji emphasizes using time well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During the last day of his discourse on Saturday, Acharya Mahasramanaji urged devotees to focus on using their present time effectively, rather than dwelling on the past or future. He advised against procrastinating good deeds and highlighted the importance of leading a pure and knowledgeable life to achieve enlightenment. Acharya Mahasramanaji delivered spiritual sermons in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from May 7 to 11.

The religious programmes were organized under the guidance of Acharya Mahasramanaji and 81 saints. The concluding ceremony on Saturday saw the participation of Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who sought the Acharya's blessings. Members of various Jain community organizations also presented religious programmes during the event.