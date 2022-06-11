Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji’s chaturmas at Kachner

Aurangabad, June 11:

The Chaturmas of Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji Maharaj for the year 2022 will be held at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner. Acharya has walked 1300 km from Delhi and will soon reach Kachner for the Chaturmas, informed temple trust president DU Jain. Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji is the disciple of Acharya Siddhant Sagarji Maharaj. This will be his 23rd Chaturmas dedicated to Bhagwan Parshwanath.