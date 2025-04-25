Acharya Vishuddhasagarji Maharaj’s patta acharya utsav to begin on 27th April

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A six-day Patta Acharya Mahotsav and Jain community Mahakumbh will be held at Sumati Dham, Gandhinagar, Indore, from 27th April to 2nd May.

The event, organized by Gurubhakt Guide Justice Kailashchand Chandiwal, chief coordinator Anand Sethi, coordinator Lalit Patni, co-coordinator Mahendra Thole, and co-coordinator Geet Sethi, will mark the conferral of the Patta Acharya title to Acharya Vishuddhasagarji Maharaj, following the passing of P.P. Ganacharya Viragsagarji Maharaj. Around 400 monks, including Acharya Viragsagarji Maharaj's disciples, will attend, along with Jain followers from across the world. The event will feature a grand tent ("Deshna Mandap") with a capacity for 20,000 people, four air-conditioned food halls, and a dedicated kitchen for 5,000 people. The schedule includes arrival of Acharya Shri, discourse, meals, and evening cultural programs on April 27. Worship, flag hoisting, Acharya Viragsagarji Maharaj’s puja, lectures, and evening performance on next day. Scripture exhibition, worship, and devotional evening by the Swasti Mehul Group on April 29. Patta Acharya installation ceremony, literary works release, and a performance on King Kharavel on April 30. Discourse on Acharya Viragsagarji Maharaj's life and cultural program on Mahavir Gatha on May 1. Morning worship, 62nd birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya Viragsagarji Maharaj, and a grand laser show on May 2 Devotees from cities like Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Indore are expected to attend.