Acquire property with compensation: Kalyan Kale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the municipal corporation intends to acquire official properties in Chikalthana for road widening, then the property owners must be compensated, demanded MP Kalyan Kale on Monday.

MP Kale held a meeting with property owners from the Mukundwadi, Sanjaynagar, and Chikalthana areas. He said that citizens are not against development, but instead of threatening them with notices, there must be dialogue with the owners of legal properties.

He further added that if both sides of Jalna Road are to be widened, it should be done uniformly from Nagar Naka to Chikalthana, and all encroachments must be removed. Targeting only Mukundwadi and Sanjaynagar raises suspicions about the administration's intentions, which he claimed to have conveyed to the Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and the Guardian Minister.

Meanwhile, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and Leader of Opposition MLC Ambadas Danve visited the affected areas in Mukundwadi and Sanjaynagar on Monday evening and held discussions with the residents.