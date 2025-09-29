Acquisition of additional 5,000 acres for MIDC over the year: Minister Uday Samant announces

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With the industrial areas in district nearing full capacity, the state government plans to acquire an additional 5,000 acres of land over the coming year, announced Industry Minister Uday Samant on Monday during the sixth anniversary celebration of Auric.

Auric industrial area, which falls under the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), completed six years since its establishment. To mark the occasion, the anniversary event was organized at Auric hall in Shendra in the presence of Industry minister Uday Samant. Other dignitaries on stage included State OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLA Sandipan Bhumre, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Auric managing director Dr. P. D. Malikner, Dattabhadkwar, honorary director Bhaskar Munde, GST commissioner Abhijeet Raut, Arun Dubey, and Shailesh Dhabekar. While giving the introductory remarks, MD Malikner said that Auric was inaugurated six years ago by prime minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that Auric aims to provide world-class industrial facilities, promote sustainable development in the region, and generate employment. To date, various companies have invested approximately Rs 85,400 crore in Auric’s Shendra and Bidkin DMIC zones, directly providing jobs to around 50,000 people. Toyota is also developing a skill center in Bidkin. Minister Uday Samant stated that farmers affected by excessive rainfall would receive substantial support from the central and state governments. He added that the facilities available in Auric City are comparable to those abroad, which is why Maharashtra has received the highest foreign investment in the country. Approximately another Rs 50,000 crore of investment is in the pipeline. To ensure industries do not face space constraints, the government plans to acquire an additional 5,000 acres over the next year. Minister Atul Save said that investments worth around Rs 1 lakh crore are taking place in Auric and recommended further land acquisition in Shendra and Bidkin.

Ceremonial frame and tribute

Due to the severe rainfall in Marathwada, which caused major distress to farmers, Minister Samant suggested that ceremonial activities such as the harp, turban, and traditional welcome events be curtailed during the program.