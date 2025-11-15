Acquitted man attacked minutes after release

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A group of seven to eight attackers assaulted Lakhan Misal (33, Bhimnagar, Jalna), shortly after he walked out of jail following his acquittal in an attempt-to-murder case. The attack occurred on 14 November around 12.30 pm between Harsul T-Point and Ambedkar Chowk. A crowd gathered within moments, forcing the attackers to escape and preventing a fatal outcome.

Lakhan had been jailed for three years. Satara police booked him for attempt to murder in 2020, while Jalna police registered another similar case in 2022 and arrested him. Satara police later took custody of him from Jalna Jail and shifted him to Harsul Jail. On 13 November, the court cleared him of the 2020 charge. His family reached Harsul Jail the next day to take him home. Around 12.30 pm, Lakhan left in a rickshaw toward Jalna. As the vehicle reached Jalgaon Road via Harsul T-Point, another rickshaw intercepted them. Seven to eight men jumped out and attacked Lakhan. The driver sped ahead, but the attackers chased them and smashed the moving rickshaw with iron rods and sticks while trying to drag Lakhan out. Near Ambedkar Chowk, Lakhan spotted civic squad personnel and ran toward them. As bystanders gathered, the attackers fled.

Old enmity suspected

Police said Lakhan faces other criminal cases in Jalna. His acquittal in the Satara case may have angered the assailants. Officers suspect the group monitored his release and executed a planned ambush.

police sub-inspector anil nanekar is investigating the case further.