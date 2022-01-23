Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The city police took action against 4 bootleggers for selling country liquor illegally at various places on Saturday. Accused Vishal Kachru Gaikwad (22, Shatabdinagar, N-12, Hudco) was selling liquor at Lahuji Chowk. Laxman Tukaram Kadam (Lohgaon, Paithan, presently living at Nagapur Phata) and Changdev Devrao Aagale (Turkabad Kharadi, Gangapur) were selling country liquor near Hotel Akash at Nagapur Phata. The police have seized liquor stock worth Rs 960 from each of them. Similarly, Rajpal Raghunath Chavan (30, Ramnagar) was arrested while selling liquor at Tathagat Chowk. The police seized liquor worth Rs 1,500 from him. Cases have been registered in City Chowk, Waluj and Cidco MIDC police station.