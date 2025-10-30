Action against 408 traffic rule violators in special drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 408 motorists were fined during a special drive conducted by the traffic branch of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police against those violating traffic rules including driving without helmets, seat belts, or valid documents, and those indulging in reckless or wrong-side driving.

The operation, held on Thrusday, from 4 pm to 8 pm, was part of an ongoing month-long traffic enforcement campaign. During the drive, various teams from the city’s traffic divisions were deployed across multiple locations. In all, 408 violators were booked, and fines amounting to over Rs 3.49 lakhs were collected. Additionally, 132 vehicles were seized, leading to an additional over Rs 1.25 lakhs in penalties. Police have appealed to motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and avoid violations such as riding without helmets, driving on the wrong side, using mobile phones while driving, and triple riding. Officials also warned that similar enforcement actions will continue across the city.