Action against illegal firecracker sellers in Satara area

Hundreds of unlicensed firecracker shops in the city

Aurangabad:

Hundreds of unauthorized firecracker stalls were set up in several areas of the city defying the rules. The police took action against such stalls in Beed Bypass and Satara-Deolai area. Cases were registered against the sellers.

Six years ago, the firecracker market at Aurangpura in the city was gutted by fire. Since then, the administration had decided not to allow firecracker stalls in the crowded areas in the city. Firecracker markets in the city were set up at Kalagram, Bypass and Ayodhyanagri ground on railway station road. These stalls are set up here with proper permission and all security measures, but for two years every year during Diwali, firecracker stalls are set up without permission on various roads and internal lanes of the city. Despite knowing that these shops pose a threat to the residents, the city police and municipal officials ignore them. This year only the Satara area was an exception. The police registered cases against illegal firecracker stalls and seized their goods. Case was filed against Sham Parameshwar Popalghat, Sheikh Rias Sheikh Rasool, Suryakant Devidas Devkar, Harishchandra Asaram Deshmukh, Nitesh Eknath Kamble, Sachin Haribhau Shete, Gajanan Bhausaheb Galande, Aditya Dnyaneshwar Khomane, Sachin Asaram Pandhari and Deepak Ramesh Devkatte in Satara police station. The question is being raised as to why the police in other areas did not take such action.