Action continues against errant auto drivers: 408 checked again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Traffic police have continued their crackdown on reckless and irresponsible auto-rickshaw drivers who endanger passengers. On Thursday, 408 rickshaws were inspected, and fines totaling Rs 92,150 were collected, assistant police commissioner Subhash Bhujang informed.

In recent months, individuals with criminal tendencies have entered the rickshaw business, leading to incidents of passenger robbery, misconduct, and even fatal attacks. There have also been cases of indecent behavior and harassment involving women passengers, including government female officers and homemakers, raising serious concerns about passenger safety. Taking note of this, the traffic police launched a special drive. On Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., a special inspection campaign was carried out at major city junctions, during which 408 rickshaw drivers were fined a total of over Rs 4.39 lakhs. Additionally, 513 other unruly vehicle drivers were fined over Rs 4.99 lakhs. The operation was carried out under the supervision of police inspectors Amol Devkar and Rajesh Yadav, along with assistant police inspectors Hareshwar Ghughe, Sachin Mirdhe, and Sunil Karale.

(WITH PHOTO)