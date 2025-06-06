Action on Beed Bypass temporarily suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Anti-Encroachment section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had begun removing encroachments along the service road of the Beed Bypass over the past four days. On Friday, the municipal corporation team reached the bypass to continue the operation. However, the police requested a two-day halt in the operation.

Since Bakri Eid is being observed on Saturday, the municipal corporation announced that no action will be taken until Sunday. Meanwhile, Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule appealed to the affected individuals to voluntarily remove their encroachments during this period.