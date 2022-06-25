Active patient number crosses 100 mark

104 active patients: 22 new patients on Saturday

Aurangabad, June 25:

Three months after the third wave receded, the number of corona patients receiving treatment in the district rose to 100 for the first time on Saturday. The number of corona patients is increasing daily concerning the health department.

For third days in a row, 22 new corona patients were found in Aurangabad district on Saturday. This includes 17 in city and 5 in rural areas. The number of corona patients currently undergoing treatment has risen to 104. It is reassuring that 90 of these patients are undergoing treatment at home as they do not have any serious symptoms and 14 patients have been admitted to the hospital.

The district was hit by a third wave in January. On March 1, 198 and on March 2, 88 patients were under treatment. Since then, the numbers have dwindled. Now, once again, the graph of the corona is beginning to grow.