Activists pay homage to Mahatma Phule in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Braving bad weather, social activists thronged Aurangpura to pay homage to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule on Tuesday on the death anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

The activists, through their short speeches, expressed concern over the Constitution and the future of OBC in the country near the statue. They also expressed doubt whether a plan was made to abolish reservations.

“Today OBC reservation is in danger, tomorrow it may happen with SC and ST reservation,” they warned. Not many political leaders and their representatives turned up to pay homage to the social reformers.

Activists and members of the Congres and NCP paid homage to Phule. The representatives of Satya Shodhak Sanghatna, BAMCEF, Non-political OBC, SC-ST Social Front, Bahujan Samanji Sanskritik Manch, Lokkala Vikas Manch, Marathwada Gunawant Kamgar Vikas Sanstha and Baba Dalvi Vichar Manch.