Actor Makarand Anaspure to interact with students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Noted Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure will interact with the students of MGM Univeristy at Rukhmini Hall at 11 am on April 20 for the release of his movie ‘Rajkaran Gele Mishit.’

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr Rekha Shelke and Dr John Chelladurai will also grace the event. Entry is free for art lovers. MGM School of Film Art and Dramatics Department have appealed to students, teachers and art lovers to avail of the event.