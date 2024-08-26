Actor Rohit Deshmukh to attend Dahi Handi prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samarth Yuva Pratishthan (SYP) will organise ‘Dahi Handi’ programme at Nirala Bazaar on August 27. Movie and TV actor Rohit Deshmukh will grace the event. The SYP has been holding the event for the past 12 years. Actor Deshmukh will be the main attraction of the programme.

SYP founder president Amit Bhange, president adv Ninand Khoche, Utsav president adv Abhayraj Shinde and others appealed to all people to attend the programme.