Actress Nayana Apte interacts with R J International students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The well-known actress and Padma Shri awardee Nayana Apte interacted with the students of the R J International School on Monday. Famous children's playwright Pravin Bharde, school secretary Parameshwar Solunke, principal Shilpa Pathak, and vice-principal Gajanan Joshi were present.

Bharde urged students to avoid mobile phones, and divert their energies to stage drama for children. Nayana Apte, Pari Bharde and Prakash Khande performed a short skit as a teaser of the main event. Shambavi Deshpande provided assistance.

Solunke said that dance, music and theatre are important parts of life. Pathak added that the School has started a children's drama club two years ago to instill an interest in children’s dramas in students.