Actress Neha Pendse advocates holistic approach to beauty industry

Lakme Skills Fest 2024 organised by Lakme Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It is important to master various facets beyond makeup alone in the fashion industry. Grooming, styling, and social etiquette hold tremendous importance in the realm of the beauty industry, said renowned actress Neha Pendse in a press conference on Sunday.

Neha was the chief guest at the ‘Lakme Skill’s Fest 2024’ organised by the Lakme Academy, to guide aspiring beauticians about the opportunities in the beauty industry. The Skill Fest provided a platform for aspiring beauticians, to learn and network with industry professionals. They were informed about the aspects of the beauty industry, including grooming, styling, and learned the tips and tricks, which are crucial for becoming a successful beautician. The event also featured a fashion show and a workshop on creating fabulous looks.

Speaking at the event, Neha Pendse emphasized the importance of passion, dedication, skills, and creativity for success in the beauty industry. She also highlighted that the fashion industry is no longer female-dominated, and men are making significant contributions as fashion designers and makeup artists.

Academy director Yamini Sunitha and other dignitaries were present.