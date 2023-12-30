Adaptability of modern education along traditional education ensures progress of all : Former VC - MANUU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former vice chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU, Hyderabad), Mohammed Aslam Parvez, today has appealed to the Muslims to assess the importance of education and get access to technological advancement in the field of education. “Adopting modern education along with traditional education will ensure progress of the Muslims and the country,” he stressed.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 33rd annual convention and international conference on education in India - Vision 2050 - organised by American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (AFMI) in association with Read and Lead Foundation at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) auditorium, today morning. AFMI president S M Ali Quraishi presided over.

The AFMI office-bearers Siraj Thakor, Dr Qutubuddin Abu Shuja, Shafi Lokhandawala, Ayub Khan and many other dignitaries including the MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi, Dr Mazhar Farooqui and Shabbir Ansari were present on the dais.

Quraishi encouraged higher education for girls saying it is the need of the hour. In the era of artificial intelligence all of them including Muslims should follow the technological changes in the world.

The office-bearers of several prominent local educational institutes and schools of different mediums were also present on the occasion.

Local educator Muneer Deshmukh conducted the proceedings, while Siraj Thakor proposed a vote of thanks.

Six meritorious of Maharashtra feted

AFMI felicitated 80 students hailing from 22 states for securing meritorious positions in HSC and SSC board exams during last year. Six students from Maharashtra including two from the city.

The state’s three toppers (in SSC) are Khadija Hussain - Nagpur (Ist - Gold medal), Mohd Golam - Mumbra (2nd - Silver medal); and Asna Fatema - City (3rd - Bronze medal). The state’s three toppers (in HSC) are Musferah Firdous - Kamptee (Ist - Gold medal), Safura Shoeb - Pune (2nd - Silver medal) and Aliya Shafeen Khan (3rd - Bronze medal).