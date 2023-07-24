‘Adarsh’ manager’s Patsanstha on police radar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The accused in the Rs 202 crore embezzlement in the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha and the former chief manager of the Patsanstha Devidas Sakharam Adhane (Navjeevan Colony, N-11) operated his own Patsanstha parallelly while working in Adarsh. The name of his patsanstha is Aurangabad Jilha Yashshwini Mahila Swyamsahayata Gat Sahakari Patsanstha. It has 11 branches all over the district and the poor, labourers and farmers have deposited crores of rupees in it. The police are suspicious that there has been a large-scale embezzlement of funds in this patsanstha. Hence, the police have launched a massive manhunt for the 13th accused in the Adarsh Scam, Devidas Adhane.

Since the Adarsh scam has been unveiled, the special investigation team (SIT) has arrested the chairman Ambadas Mankape, Kakasaheb Kakade, Bhausaheb Mogal, Trambak Pathade and Ramsingh Jadhav so far. During the search of the house of Mankape, the police have not found any valuables but found some important documents from his office. He sold his property worth Rs 60 crore in June and was planning to sell his 12 more properties. These included properties at Adgaon, Sillod, Golegaon, Karmad, Pishor, Kannad, Honajinagar, Bazar Savangi, Aland, Fardapur, Shivna, Palshi and Bidkin. He told the police that he was selling the properties as the Patsanstha had no funds.

The police have found 35 properties in the name of Mankape, but he has around 80 properties in his name, the sources said. It also includes Adarsh Bar and Restaurant and lodging.