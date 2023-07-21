Adarsh Patsanstha chairman Mankape interrogated for 7 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The special investigating team (SIT) interrogated the chairman of Adarsh Nagari Shakari Patsanstha Amdabas Mankape in Rs 202 crore scam in the Patsanstha office for seven hours. Mankape was speechless on most of the occasion on the questions bombarded by the SIT officers. Later, the officers searched the Patsanstha and seized three vehicles from his house. So far, around 700 complaints have been received from the depositors of the Patsanstha by Friday. On Thursday, the court has increased the police custody of Mankape and other directors till July 25. By the orders of the court, Mankape is given the food brought from his house. However, all the members of his family have vacated the house and are living elsewhere. His two sons are still absconding.

The scam is getting intense day by day. The police have so far sought information by sending letters to more than 20 government departments. The SIT is investigating the evidence, documents, computer and software through the forensic experts.

Mankape was earlier arrested by the Pune economic offense cell in 2021. In this case, he tried to misled the court for getting the bail, mentioned the public prosecutor in the court on Thursday. He is 82 years old and after the arrest he was ill on two occasion. He was admitted to the hospital at night once.