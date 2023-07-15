Adarsh scam: Mankape says he does not remember anything; 3 more arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

President of Adarsh Nagri Sahakari Patsanstha Ambadas Mankape who was arrested by police on Friday in crores of rupees scam said that he does not remember anything as he is 82 years old now.

Police were surprised by this statement of the accused.

It may be noted that a scam of Rs 202 crore surfaced in the credit cooperative society recently. The depositors feared losses of money after a case was registered on July 11. The account holders are worried about when their crores of rupees investment will get back.

After the case registration, Mankape disappeared from the city.

There was speculation that Mankape would arrive in the city on July 14 to seek anticipatory bail.

On receiving information, police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Krishna Ghayal arrested Mankape at Golwadi Phata before he enters a hotel. He was produced in the court on Saturday.

The court granted police custody to him up to July 20. He revealed to the police that he does not remember anything because of his age.

While seeking his police custody, a police officer said that there is a need to probe irregularities in the other branches of the cooperative credit society.

The officers and investors think that how many scams would surface if the audit of the other 40 branches of society is done.

The offices presented before the court points like probes of other branches, searching for other accused, and where and how money was diverted.

Box

3 more arrested

Meanwhile, Police arrested three board of directors of the society Ashok Narayan Kakde, Kaksaheb Limbaji Kakde, and Triambak Sheshrao Pathade (Vadkha at Warzadi) from their village on Saturday.

They will be produced before the court on July 16.

Box

No scam took place

Media persons asked Mankape about the scam when was being produced in court on Friday.

The accused replied that no irregularities took place in the society. During the police probe, he said that he did not remember anything. The probe team sought information about his all bank accounts and issued a letter on Friday to freeze his more than 20 bank accounts.