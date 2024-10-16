Addict criminal kills friend in Pundaliknagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A criminal under the influence of narco stuff (pills), killed his friend by stabbing him in the chest over an old dispute, at Vishrantinagar near the railway track, today at 12 noon. The name of the deceased is Amol alias Nandu Dabhade (21, Vishrantinagar), while the name of the murderer is Nilesh Subhash Chavan (18).

It so happened that Amol after finishing his day’s work was chatting with his three friends near a place of worship, situated in the locality on Wednesday at 12 noon. While he was engaged in viewing his mobile phone, Nilesh along with a friend Kunal reached there. He threatened Amol to come outside and accompany him by holding his both hands. When Amol stood up, Nilesh took out a small sharp-edged weapon and stabbed it in his chest and later on pulled it out as well. Due to deep injury, Amol collapsed on the ground and was lying in a pool of blood. The friends immediately rushed him to the hospital, but till then he breathed his last. Acting upon the information, the Pundaliknagar police station team comprising PSI Reshim Kolekar, Vinod Bhalerao and Sunil Mhaske reached the spot.

The assistant sub-inspector Sunil Mhaske along with his colleagues reached Nilesh’s house. He was relaxing at home. In the morning, he had consumed eight pills (narco stuff) and also sniffed marijuana (Ganja). After an hour of the murder, due to addiction, Nilesh was unaware of whom he had murdered. There are many serious cases including some of robbery are registered against Nilesh.

Sensation prevailed due to three murders in the last week. In the first case, the addict Nikhil Shingade killed Ashok Shingare (46) on October 8 at 5 am. On Monday night, the second murder of a teenage boy took place in the Begumpura area.