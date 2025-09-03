Addict sets wife on fire for refusing liquor money

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident in Ambedkarnagar has once again highlighted the brutal consequences of addiction. On September 2, plumber Sarwar Shah (42) set his wife, Imtiaz Bi (40), ablaze after she refused him money for liquor.

The victim, now battling for life at Government Medical College and Hospital, sustained severe burns on her chest, neck, and face. Police said Shah, a habitual alcoholic, often assaulted his wife. On Tuesday evening, after waking from sleep, he demanded money and, upon refusal, poured plumbing solvent on her, declaring, “I will finish you,” before lighting the fire. Her mother and brother rushed to douse the flames and took her to hospital. Police sub-inspector Nivrutti Gayke arrested Shah while he attempted to flee; he faces attempted murder charges. Meanwhile, their only son has been pushed into child labour due to the father’s addiction. This is the city’s third such assault in a week.