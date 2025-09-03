Addict sets wife on fire for refusing money for liquor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The third of its kind in the city within a week, a husband addicted to alcohol set his wife ablaze after she refused to give him money for liquor. The incident occurred in Ambedkarnagar around 6 pm on October 2.

The victim, severely burned, is undergoing treatment at Government Mediacal College and Hospital. The accused has been identified as Sarwar Shah(42), a plumber by profession. His wife, Imtiaz Bi (40), sustained critical burn injuries. Police said Sarwar was heavily addicted to alcohol and would frequently assault his wife. On the afternoon of September 2, Imtiaz had gone out for work and returned home around 5.30 pm, finding her husband asleep. Upon waking, he demanded money for alcohol. When she refused, he hurled abuses, assaulted her, and in a fit of rage, poured solvent used for plumbing work over her body, threatening, “I will finish you,” before setting her on fire.

--------------

Child forced into labour due to father’s addiction

Hearing her screams, Sarwar’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law rushed in, extinguished the flames, and took her to Ghati Hospital in an autorickshaw. Police reported that she suffered severe burns to her chest, neck, and face. Meanwhile, due to the father’s addiction, the couple’s only son has been forced into child labour. Based on the victim’s statement, police registered an attempted murder case against Sarwar. He was caught while trying to flee by sub-inspector Nivrutti Gayke on Wednesday and will be produced in court on Thursday.

------------

Third such attack in a week

This marks the third incident in a week where women have been attacked by addicted husbands. On August 28, in one case, a father bit the back of his eight-month-old child after being stopped from consuming intoxicants. In another case in Mukundwadi, a man assaulted his wife and mother, leaving them seriously injured, and even bit his wife.