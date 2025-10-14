Addict son physically abuse parents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An addicted son abused his biological parents and beat them until they sustained severe bruises on their mouths and noses. The incident took place on Monday at 7.30 pm in the Chikalthana area. The name of the accused is Shaikh Afsar Shaikh Amin (26, Hinanagar, Chikalthana) and a case was registered against him at the MIDC Cidco police station. The accused's father Shaikh Amin Shaikh Ibrahim rushed to the police against the harassment of his son. The accused abused his mother at home and started shouting. Amin ran and tried to stop him. However, the Afsar hit his father with a stick, causing him to bleed. In this, he needed seven stitches in his head and suffered serious injuries to his face.