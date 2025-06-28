Addition - 1 to the news While big industries race ahead with AI, small players remain hesitant
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 28, 2025 13:45 IST2025-06-28T13:45:08+5:302025-06-28T13:45:08+5:30
• Supply chain: Manages demand, stock, and logistics.
• Automation: Handles routine tasks and monitoring.
• Product design: Speeds up innovation and testing.
• Customer service: Chatbots and smart CRMs engage users.
How AI helps startups grow smarter
• Market insights: Tracks trends and customer behavior.
• 24/7 support: Chatbots cut costs and save time.
• Smart marketing: Boosts ROI through ad and social optimization.
• Finance: Predicts risks and improves budgeting.
• Hiring: Screens resumes and finds the right fit.