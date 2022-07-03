Addition fake CBI case

Lolage lodged a complaint with Paithan police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Hargude (Banewadi, Pune), Dhananjay Gathe (Bihuri, Saswad, Pune), Raghunath Ecchaiyya, Muthu Grute and Vinod Potphode (all residents of Paithan) under various sections at 9 pm by PI Kishor Pawar. The accused had demanded the extortion amount of Rs 5 crores and after negotiation it was decided at Rs 4 crores, Lolage mentioned in his complaint.