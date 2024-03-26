Addition to ISKCON news

The festivities commenced with a grand Maha abhishek ceremony wherein offerings such as yogurt, milk, honey, rose water, and juice of various fruits were showered upon the divine deity of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Another highlight of the celebration was the 'Holi of Flowers,' where devotees engaged in traditional singing of Hari naam and bhajans while indulging in the age-old tradition of smearing each other with flower petals, symbolizing devotion to Lord Krishna. The programme concluded with the distribution of Maha Prasad for all attendees.