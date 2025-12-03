ADDITION TO Kalpana case

No one has yet come to the city for Ashraf, who remains in custody. However, Dimpy’s family, frightened by her arrest, arrived in the city on Wednesday. They spent the whole day outside the police station. Kalpana was taken inside the station, but the family was unaware of the details. They said, “Our son has been detained; he is a religious person.” They also added, “We will present our side in court.”

---------

Who else did Kalpana deceive?

The police are investigating whom else Kalpana may have defrauded, including a former vice-chancellor, a landlord, and an MP. Besides the mobile she was using, Kalpana had an old phone, and the police are trying to find out exactly what information it contains. She had not been using that old phone recently.