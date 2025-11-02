(ADDITION TO THE BYLINE NEWS)

• Check for “https://” — avoid sites without it.

• Watch for spelling errors or altered domains.

• Avoid short links: Don’t trust bit.ly or unknown shortened URLs.

• Check domain: Prefer “.com” or “.in” domains; avoid “.xyz”, “.top”, etc.

• Google the site name scams are often reported online.

• Verify gas bookings only via official LPG apps/sites.

• Check balance enquiries through bank apps or IVR only.

• Don’t call or share details with unknown helpline numbers.

----------

Prevention tips

1. Use only official or verified apps/websites.

2. Don’t click on unknown links or ads.

3. Double-check URLs before payment.

4. Use secure payment modes; avoid UPI/direct transfers to strangers.

5. Enable two-factor authentication and keep SMS/email alerts active.

6. Report fake sites on cybercrime.gov.in immediately.

------------

Victim Speaks

1) A fake mail were recieved I from office clerk thorugh the little bit different mail adddress and I suposse to pay on my office mail. I paid on that mail then after I learnt that the fake email were said this is the good lession please do check the website and other time while payament.

- City Industralist (On condition of anominity)

2) I clicked a fake link and the scammers gained access to my mobile. They dissolved my online fixed deposit and emptied three of my bank accounts Rs 33,000 from one, Rs 5,000 from another and several thousand rupees from the third. I urge everyone: do not click on anonymous links. Stay cautious and verify before you tap.

-----------

Fake travel websites trap devotees, tourists in costly scams

1)A 45-year-old man was duped of Rs 25,000 through a fake hotel booking website for Omkareshwar on Saturday. According to the police, the victim came across the fraudulent site on Instagram and mistook it for a genuine travel agency due to its professional interface. Believing it to be authentic, he proceeded with the booking. However, when repeated calls to the listed contact number went unanswered, he realized he had been cheated.

2)In another recent case, a cyber official reported that a couple lost several thousand rupees while booking a helicopter service for Kedarnath through a fake online portal.