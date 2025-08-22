Addition to the Drums, stage for mandal turn deadly

----------------------

Land dispute at the root

Trouble began after Ramesh Padaswan (60) legally bought an additional CIDCO plot near his house. Since then, accused Dnyaneshwar Nimone, his twin brothers Gaurav and Saurabh, father Kashinath, mother Shashikala, and brother-in-law Manoj Danve frequently fought with the family. During Ganesh festival last year, the Padaswans were assaulted, but no police action followed. On Friday, threats turned deadly. Eyewitnesses said the Nimones shouted, “No one should survive today!” as they stabbed Pramod and his father Ramesh multiple times. Even Pramod’s 17-year-old son Rudraksh, who tried to save them, was slashed.

Mother incited the killers

Witnesses alleged Shashikala handed a knife to her son Saurabh and yelled, “Crush their eyes and mouths, kill them all!” Pramod and his father suffered 11 deep stab wounds each. Shockingly, bystanders did not intervene.

Ignored complaints, political shield

According to Pramod’s uncle, the Padaswans had filed more than seven complaints. Authorities once demolished the Nimones’ illegal shed, but it was restored with political help. Three years ago,the brothers also floated Shivraj Krida Mandal, allegedly to occupy the disputed land. CCTV cameras were installed there. Just six days ago, Dnyaneshwar had got engaged.

A quiet family, shattered

The Padaswans had lived in the Sambhaji colony for 25 years, known for their calm nature. Already grieving the death of Pramod’s elder daughter years ago, they were drawn into needless enmity. A B. Pharmacy graduate, Pramod had initially started a pharmaceutical unit, but after facing hardships, he shifted to grocery trade and wholesale household supply under Shivray and Shri Trading Company.

Police action

Cidco police, led by police inspector Kundankumar Waghmare,and his team rushed to the spot. During the chaos, accused Gaurav was injured and required stitches. Police detained Saurabh, Manoj, and Kashinath, while Dnyaneshwar, Gaurav, and Shashikala were to be arrested later that night.