(ADDITION TO THE Foreign delegates hail Ajanta as most beautiful place in the world)

Diplomats fall in love with Paithani sarees

Around 60–70% of the diplomats and ambassadors attending the event purchased Paithani sarees. Captivated by the intricate designs and craftsmanship, they bought the sarees as keepsakes and gifts.

AIKYAM 2025 stuns ambassadors

“Organizing this event with Maharashtra Tourism, the police, and the corporation was an incredible experience. The police played a crucial role in making the event a huge success. For me, the highlight was presenting the Kailasa Temple. The ambassadors’ response was extraordinary—they were truly overwhelmed, and witnessing their reactions firsthand was unforgettable,” said director Siddhaant Mohta of Sopaan’s flagship cultural initiative, AIKYAM 2025.