Addition to the news

Deadly fire incidents over the past two yearsApril 03, 2024 – Seven persons, including two children, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a tailoring shop in the city.

December 21, 2023 – Six workers were killed in a fire that broke out at a glove-making factory on Sunday morning.

November 16, 2024 – Four people died and as many were injured when a 15-year-old iron silo containing 3,000 tonnes of maize collapsed at a distillery factory in the Shendra MIDC.

March 20, 2025 – A massive blaze gutted 17 wooden furniture shops at Azad Chowk, Cidco area; losses estimated over Rs 60 lakh, but no casualties reported.

April 26, 2025 – A welding-triggered fire at Incore Healthcare, Paithan MIDC injured three workers; all were hospitalized and are stable.