Addition to the News (Blackout, sirens, and mock drills!)

City police have intensified vigilance. CP Pravin Pawar has issued strict orders to all officers to conduct night patrols, particularly after 10 pm, and to maintain heightened alertness in sensitive areas. All commercial establishments have been instructed to close strictly on time. Pawar further informed that all police leaves, except for essential duties, have been cancelled with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted security deployment.

--------

“Improve policing or face CM’s scrutiny” – Guardian Minister Warns

Expressing concern over the rising crime rate in the city, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat has issued a stern warning to the police department. “If there is no visible improvement in policing in the coming days, I will raise the issue of law and order and the increasing crime rate directly with the Chief Minister,” Shirsat cautioned.