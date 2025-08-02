Additional Commissioner remains in CSMC despite transfer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, who was deputed by the State Government to the Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), completed his term a month ago. Even after that, he did not take the post of Deputy Secretary in the Ministry.

Before joining the CSMC as Additional Commissioner, Patil was promoted to the post of Deputy Secretary by the Government and sent as Additional Commissioner of Parbhani Municipal Corporation.

Later, he was appointed to the vacant post of Additional Commissioner in CSMC under the Urban Development Department.

The appointment period ended on June 30, 2023. After that, the Government extended the term for two years from July 1, 2023, i.e, until June 30, 2025. The order issued by the General Administration Department of the Government states that Patil should join the post of Deputy Secretary in the Ministry as soon as the extension expires, but even after two months, Patil is still in the CSMC.