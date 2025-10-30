Additional water testing to begin from Dec 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has started full preparations to supply an additional 200 MLD of water to the city from the new year. From December 15, the process of lifting water from the Jayakwadi Dam and conducting testing at the new water treatment in Nakshtrawadi will begin. According to sources, the testing may be delayed or advanced by two to four days, but the water supply will definitely begin as scheduled.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the city would receive this additional water by December 31. Earlier, MJP had informed the court that water supply would begin by the end of October, but the final phase of work could not be completed on time due to heavy rains.

Because of the rainfall, MJP and the contractor company faced several difficulties, and work on the Jayakwadi and Paithan Road water pipeline had to be stopped for nearly three weeks. In the first phase, the final slab was laid at the Jackwell, and a 4,000-horsepower motor was installed there. Now, only the installation of the electric motor connections and the protective shed remains. Some parts of the main water pipeline are still being connected, with the work at Kaudgaon being one of the major pending tasks.

Only a month and a half left

According to MJP officials, the CM has promised to supply 200 MLD of additional water to the city by the end of December, and all efforts are focused on meeting that deadline.

Only November remains for major construction work. During this period, the main water pipeline connections and electric supply system at the Jackwell will be completed. The remaining small-scale work is expected to finish by the first week of December. Testing of the new system will begin from December 15, ensuring that the city can start receiving the additional quantity of water soon afterward. About one and a half months only remain to complete all the pending work, said the official sources.