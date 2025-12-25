Aditya Thackeray to lead torch rally today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark the formal launch of the municipal corporation election campaign, a mashall (torch) rally has been organised in the city on Friday (December 26) evening under the leadership of Uddhav Sena’s young leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray. The rally will begin from Kranti Chowk and proceed via Sillekhana Chowk and Paithan Gate to Gulmandi, where it will conclude, party leader Ambadas Danve informed.

On Thursday morning, a review meeting regarding the preparations for the rally was held for party office-bearers at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Aurangpura. The meeting was conducted by Uddhav Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve.