Aditya Thackeray to take out ‘Shivsamvad Yatra’ in rebel MLAs constituencies

Aurangabad, July 20:

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray will take out a two-day ‘Shivsamvad Yatra’ in the constituencies of rebel MLAs of the district on July 22.

It may be noted that Sena has six MLAs in the district while five of them rebelled and joined the group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Shivsamvad Yatra will be taken out in Vaijapur, Bidkin, Aurangabad Central and West.

Aditya Thackeray will also address a convention to be held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on July 22.

MLC Ambadas Danve held a meeting of all chief office-bearers on Wednesday in view of Thackeray’s visit. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Yuva Sena deputy secretary Rishi Khaire, Hanuman Shinde along with former corporators, city chief, deputy city chiefs and office-bearers were present. A total of our former corporators were absent from the meeting.

The rebellion started in Sena since June 21. MLAs Ramesh Bornare, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsath, Sandeep Bhumre, Abdul Sattar (from the district) along with MPs, Sena leaders and corporators from other parts of the State rebelled against the party and joined the group of CM Shinde.

Against the backdrop of these developments, Aditya started taking out Shivsamvad Yatra in the constituencies of rebel MLAs.

In the first phase, Yatra was taken out in Mumbai while it will be organised in the city on July 22.

Hanuman Shinde said that the preparation for the Yatra is being done with all strength. It will be taken in Vaijapur at 1 pm followed by Khuldabad (4 pm) on the first day (July 22) while in Bidkin of Paithan at 10 am, on July 23 and Gangapur (11.30 am). In the 2019 Assembly elections, Sena achieved the highest ever success in the district during the last three and half decades. Currently, Sena has Kannad MLA Udaysingh Rajput.