Admin approval for construction budget of new surgery building in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fund of Rs 710.25 crore was approved for the construction of a new surgery building in the Government Medical College and Hospital of the city recently.

MLC Satish Chavan raised a starred question regarding the construction of a new surgery building in the GMCH on March 21 and drew the attention of the House. Finally, his demand was accepted. The construction budget of this new surgery building received administrative approval and a government decision was issued in this regard on April 24 by the Medical Education Department.

GMCH was established in 1960 and the main surgery building of this hospital is 55 years old and has become dangerous. MLC Chavan brought to the notice of the House as per the structural audit report, the building cannot be used for more than five years. The then Chief Minister visited the GMCH and issued orders for the sending proposal for the new building. Finally the construction budget was given the approval.