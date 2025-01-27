Admin to reject resignation of Dr Gawali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will reject the resignation tendered by Dr Bharati Gawali, from the post of director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE).

It may be noted that Dr Bharati Gawali, tendered her resignation from the post of BoEE on Thursday after a member from the Management Council spoke rudely with her in the presence of top officers. This created commotion in education as the preparations for the 65th convocation ceremony of the university are underway. The convocation ceremony of the university will be held on February 22.

The officers gathered in the chamber after the MC meeting recently. A member of MC behaved rudely with her in the VC chamber recently. Dr Bharati Gawali who has been holding the post since March 2024 submitted her resignation. She was also upset over transferring employees from the Examination Department without holding discussions with her since there was a shortage of staff there.

Talking to media persons recently, Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari hinted at rejecting the resignation of the BoEE director.