Administration maintains silence over inconvenience to talathi aspirants

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The talathi examination to recruit (Bharti) 138 vacant posts in the district administration is underway. A total of 74,784 youths had submitted their application for the online entrance exam being held all over the state for 19 days (from August 17 to September 14), but poor planning of the examination by TCS is annoying the aspirants.

Meanwhile, the district administration avoided to react saying the responsibility of conducting the exam is with a private agency.

It may be noted that each aspirant were to select three cities for the examination centres, but the inconvenience erupted when the students were given centres situated in the districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions (not from their selected list). This financially burdened each outstation aspirants by Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

Seven examination centres are there in the city. They are International Centre of Excellence in Engineering & Management ( opp Bajaj Company) - Waluj; One Direction Skill Solutions Infotech (near PES Engineering College) Nagsenvana; iON Digital Zone Chikalthana MIDC; Active Institute of Information Technology (Nath Prangan) - Garkheda; Yuvan Infotech (Devanagari) - Shahanoormiyan Dargah area and Excellence Computer Centre (near water treatment plant) - Waluj.

One aspirant pointed out, “The private travels bus has hiked their charges by Rs 300. The disappointment prevailed when the aspirants were told about the server down and delay in the examination. The outstation candidate reached here by spending between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000. The students also claimed that the checking of students was also done in a very typical way, they stressed.