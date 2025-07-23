Administration to conduct survey of encroachments on grazing land

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

District Collector Deelip Swami’s order dated July 17 directing the removal of encroachments on grazing lands (gairan) in the district is facing opposition from various sections of society. On Tuesday, Swami clarified that any action will be taken only after a complete survey report of all encroached grazing lands in the district is received.

He said that the administration currently does not have exact data on how much government land is available and where. This information will emerge through a detailed survey. Once all relevant data is collected, a land bank of government lands will be created. This will make it easier to allocate land for upcoming government projects without unnecessary delays.

Encroachers need not worry right now

Swami further added that information on all government and grazing lands across the district will be compiled. The survey will record details such as village name and plot (gut) number, area under encroachment, type of encroachment (residential or agricultural), date of encroachment, records from land documents (7/12 extract), whether any proof of possession exists, if the land was granted as inam (gifted land by the government) etc. This necessary information will be gathered by talathis (revenue officers) and circle officers, after which appropriate action will be taken.

Swami assured that there is no immediate reason for encroachers to worry, as the process is currently in the data collection stage.