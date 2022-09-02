Administrator inspects immersion wells

Orders to complete the preparation within the scheduled time

Aurangabad, Sep 2:

Municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary on Friday inspected the cleaning work of major immersion wells in the city. He ordered that all arrangements should be completed before immersion and said that he will come again for inspection on September 7. He ordered the officials to install lighting systems, make arrangements for drinking water at the place of Ganesh immersion, install mobile toilets and catch stray pigs and dogs.

Further instructing the officials, Dr Chaudhary said barricades should be installed for the safety of devotees and care should be taken that there will be no trouble to the devotees during immersion and the potholes on the roads should be filled immediately. Chaudhary inspected the immersion well at Aurangpura, artificial tank at Harsul, immersion well at N-12, Shivajinagar immersion well, immersion well in Satara area and Mukundwadi. The officials present were instructed to make arrangements for Ganesh idol collection center. City engineer SD Panjhade, executive engineer BD Fad, PRO Tausif Ahmed, ward officials were present on the occasion.