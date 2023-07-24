Admission date for UG & PG colleges extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheh Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the last date of the admissions for the different undergraduate and postgraduate courses up to July 31.

It may be noted that the admissions process for the UG and PG courses began in the third week of June month for the academic year 2023-24 and was to end in June.

However, the State Government instructed the universities and colleges to start the academic year on July 1 instead of June 15. The last date of admission was extended up to July 20.

Following the request from some colleges, the university administration extended the last date up to July 31 for the second time.

There are 375 UG colleges with 3 lakh intake and offer traditional and professional courses like B A, B Com B Sc, BCA, BCS, BSW and BBA.

The four districts which fall within the jurisdiction of Bamu have nearly 100 PG colleges with an intake of nearly 75,000 in the faculty of Science, Arts, Commerce and Social Sciences. The university officers said that the classes in the colleges and departments would commence in the current academic due to well planned academic calendar.

The Admission process is nearing completion in the PG departments of the university while the seats in Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, and Fine Art colleges are filled through the Common Entrance Tests conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC).

Box

Eligibility to be submitted by Aug 10

The university instructed the affiliated colleges to submit the students' eligibility on or before August 10 and no extension will be given further.