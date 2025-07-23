Admission on PG vacant seats after 1st round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will give admissions on vacant seats only after the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round as per the instruction of the vice chancellor, Dr Vijay Fulari.

A total of 4,768 students have registered online for various courses in university departments from June 5 to July 15. The online admission process is being implemented through the Samarth portal of the University Grants Commission. Direct admission is being given in 56 departments on the basis of merit list to be prepared with percentage of UG courses. This includes 46 courses on the city campus and 10 courses on the Dharashiv Sub-campus.

Box

Admission Schedule

The complete schedule of postgraduate courses has been announced.

The verification of documents being done until July 24. The first merit list will be declared on August 1. Those selected will be allowed to confirm the admissions up to August 8. The second round list will be released between August 9 and 14, and the 'spot admission' round will be conducted on August 18 for vacant seats.

Box

Activating account

Those candidates who want to take admission in the departments which have registration less than intake should activate their account online immediately.