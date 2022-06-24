Admission process for 5 courses in Santpeeth

Last date of admission is July 6

Aurangabad, June 24:

The admission process is being implemented for 100 seats in the second phase of Santpeeth under Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The deadline for online and offline admission for students has been set till July 6, said Santpeeth coordinator, Dr Pravin Wakte.

The admissions for Tukaram Gatha Granth Parichay, Shri Eknathi Bhagwat, Shri Dnyaneshwari Granth Parichay, Warkari Sampraday Parichay and Mahanubhav Sampraday Parichay certificate courses started in Santpeeth. The admission capacity of these five courses was 100. But 141 students had applied for admissions. The pre-examination of these students was held between June 5 to 10. The results will be announced by June 30. The admission form has been made available on the website and the deadline for confirmation of admission has been given till July 6, Wakte said.