Admission process for MBBS, BDS began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for the admissions to various health science courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and BUMS, began in the state on Monday.

The last date for registration is July 29 (up to 11.59 pm). The aspirants can pay fees and

upload a coloured scanned copy of the original requisite documents on or before July 30. Those who have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2023 to apply for undergraduate health sciences degree courses.

Preference form filling to begin on Aug 1

The Cell will publish the provisional merit list of registered candidates after 5.30 pm on July 31. The seat matrix will be displayed on the same day. The online filling of preference form for only MBBS and BDS will be carried out between August 1 and 3.

Selection for 1st round to be out on Aug 4

The selection list for the Centralised Admission Process round-I for MBBS and BDS courses will be displayed on August 4. Those who are selected will have to visit the colleges and fill the status retention form with all the original documents and required fees up to August 9.

--Schedule BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH and other AYUSH courses CAP rounds will be declared soon.

--A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after successful payment of the fees

--The candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents

--The candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling preference form

Over 1.31 L qualified NEET in state

A total of 131,008 students qualified NEET UG 2023 in the state. There were 10,345 seats for MBBS and BDS, including government as well as private colleges, last year while this year, their number will increase as some new medical colleges were approved by the State Government recently.

-Number of candidates registered in State- 2,77,903

--Number of students appeared - 2,73,819

--Number of students qualified--- 1,31,008