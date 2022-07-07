Admission process for Phule-Dr Ambedkar Thoughts course begins

Aurangabad, July 7:

The admission process for Mahatma Phule-Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Thoughts course at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has begun.

Director of Mahatma Phule-Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Thoughts and Research Dr Satish Dandge said that a graduate of any faculty is eligible to take admissions. It has 30 intakes and four semesters.

Dr Satish Dandge said that experts from the respective subjects guide the students. The students can also get the benefit of ‘Learn and Earn.’ The online registration has already begun while students can also register at the department. For details, one may contact Dr Dandge.