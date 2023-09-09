Admission process for Santpith certificate course began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will start online registration for the six certificate introductory courses of Santpith on September 10. The classes for the fourth batch of Santpith will commence on September 25.

The names of the certificate courses are as follows; Shri Tukaram

Gatha Grant Parichay, Shri Eknathi Bhagwat Granth Parichay, Shri Dnyaneshwari Grant Parichay, Warkari Sampraday Parichay and Mahanubhav Sampraday Parichay.

Each course will have four papers and the duration of the course is six months. Those who have passed SSC are eligible for admission.

The course fee is Rs 1000. There will be 100 marks for each paper which will have 20 marks for internal assessment while 80 marks are for theory papers. The application form can also be submitted to the Chemical Technology Department of the university or at Sanpith in Paithan.