Admission process for Santpith courses begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the courses offered by Santpith, Paithan, began on Friday for the academic year 2024-25.

Coordinator of Santpith Dr Pravin Wakte said that this is the fifth batch of the courses. He said that 500 candidates completed certificate courses in the four batches so far.

“The admission process for the new batch is underway. The details of various courses and application forms are available on the university portal,” he said.

The names of the certificate courses are as follows; Tukaram Gatha Granth Parichay, Ekanthi Bhagwan Grant Parichay, Dnyaneshwari Granth Parichay; Warkari Sampraday Parichay and Mahanubhava Sampraday Parichay. Graduates, postgraduate and research students who are interested in spiritualism have completed the courses in the four batches.